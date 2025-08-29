Jerry Jones Says There Are No 'Bad Feelings' Between Him and Micah Parsons After Trade
The Cowboys officially traded Micah Parsons away to the Packers on Thursday in a shocking move following a lengthy contract dispute between the two sides. Hours after the news dropped, Dallas held a press conference giving owner Jerry Jones and executive Stephen Jones the opportunity to speak on the trade.
There's definitely been tension between Parsons and the elder Jones in the past month, ever since the star defensive end requested a trade from the Cowboys back on Aug. 1. Jones didn't speak with Parsons or his agent David Mulugheta for quite some time after that requested trade, but he continuously reassured Cowboys fans that they wouldn't trade the four-time Pro Bowler away.
However, in the end the two sides couldn't come to an agreement, leading fans to believe that there had to be some bad blood between Parsons and Jones. Jones disputed this narrative in Thursday's presser, saying he shares no "bad feelings" with Parsons.
"I really like Micah, I appreciate the four years that we had him here. He's a great player," Jones said. "... This was by design, I did make Micah an offer. It wasn't acceptable and I honored the fact that it wasn't done in the way that he wanted to do it through an agent. There's not an ounce of vindictiveness, there's no bad feelings on my part on the fact that we didn't come together on an agreement."
Obviously we haven't heard Parsons's feelings on where he stands with Jones now, but we know that Jones doesn't think they ended on bad terms by any means.
That doesn't mean Cowboys fans don't have bad feelings towards the team's owner after his decision on Thursday. That much was clear in the initial response from fans.