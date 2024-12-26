Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Out for Season With Shoulder Injury
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is officially out for the season, the team announced Thursday.
Lamb sustained a shoulder injury in Week 9 but has been playing through it. The wideout will now "undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation for his shoulder," and is expected to "make a full recovery" without surgery, the team said. He will not appear in the final two games of the season.
The news comes just days after Lamb put up some stellar numbers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he recorded seven catches for 105 yards. If playoffs were still a possibility, Dallas would certainly hate to be without the All-Pro receiver, who currently has the third-most receiving yards in the league this season (1,194). But considering the team was officially eliminated from contention after the Washington Commanders upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the timing of Lamb's exit makes sense.
In August, the 25-year-old and the Cowboys agreed to a $136 million contract extension, which will keep him down in Dallas through at least 2028.