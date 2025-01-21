Cowboys to Interview Familiar Face for Open Head Coach Job
The Dallas Cowboys still do not have a head coach. After stringing out Mike McCarthy's departure, owner Jerry Jones hasn't done much more than have an informal conversation with Deion Sanders over the first few weeks of the offseason. Now the most high-profile team seems to have missed out on the most high-profile candidates on the market.
This week they've interviewed Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier and former Jets head coach Robert Saleh. And now they've set their sights on an interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. You would have thought they could have gotten that done sooner. Oh well, life just moves at a different pace at Jerry World.
Schottenheimer was hired by the Cowboys in 2023 and coordinated one of the best offenses in football in his first season in Dallas. With a healthy Dak Prescott putting up some of the best numbers of his career, the team finished fifth in offensive yardage and first in points scored.
Before joining Dallas he acted as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams and New York Jets. He also spent time as quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Georgia Bulldogs
Interestingly enough, Schottenheimer is also a contributor to The 33rd Team, which is helping out with the New York Jets coaching search. The Jets are supposedly closing in on Aaron Glenn, who has not interviewed with Dallas.