Cowboys Acquire Former First-Round Pick in Trade With Titans
After reaching an agreement to trade for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills earlier Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal to acquire another former first-rounder to bolster their defense.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have agreed to a trade with the Tennessee Titans to bring inside linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to Dallas. The deal is expected to include a swap of late-round picks.
Murray is just 26 and is only five years removed from being drafted with the No. 23 pick in 2020. The former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker started 53 games in L.A. before joining the Titans in 2024, where he started 14 games and recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks. He added eight tackles for loss, 95 tackles and one forced fumble.
With Eric Kendricks entering free agency, the Cowboys swooped up a replacement in the form of Murray, though the team did sign former Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn on Wednesday, too.