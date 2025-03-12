SI

Cowboys Acquire Former First-Round Pick in Trade With Titans

Karl Rasmussen

Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

After reaching an agreement to trade for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills earlier Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal to acquire another former first-rounder to bolster their defense.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have agreed to a trade with the Tennessee Titans to bring inside linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to Dallas. The deal is expected to include a swap of late-round picks.

Murray is just 26 and is only five years removed from being drafted with the No. 23 pick in 2020. The former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker started 53 games in L.A. before joining the Titans in 2024, where he started 14 games and recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks. He added eight tackles for loss, 95 tackles and one forced fumble.

With Eric Kendricks entering free agency, the Cowboys swooped up a replacement in the form of Murray, though the team did sign former Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn on Wednesday, too.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL