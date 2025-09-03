Latest Trevon Diggs Injury Update is Welcome News for Cowboys Fans
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs should be good to go for Dallas's season opener vs. the Eagles on Thursday night, barring any setbacks between now and then, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.
Diggs was also listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday.
"My understanding is Diggs is expected to play in this game on Thursday night," Pelissero said on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Football. "That is unbelievable 'cause back in December, Diggs underwent knee surgery for articular cartilage. It's not just a straight-up ACL with a really predictable recovery.
"From what I was hearing back in the spring, they were thinking Trevon Diggs was gonna be out maybe until around mid-season. ... I know they're going to be careful with him, but barring some type of setback, Trevon Diggs will play Thursday night."
Diggs missed the last six games of last season with a knee injury that later required surgery. The Cowboys then activated him off the PUP list at the end of August after he passed his physical. At the time, the corner made clear that he hoped to play in Week 1.
Diggs's return would be a welcome boon for the Cowboys' defense, which is now dealing with the absence of star linebacker Micah Parsons. They did get former Packers DT Kenny Clark in that trade—but keeping some consistency in the defensive backfield should nonetheless be helpful.