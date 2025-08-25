Trevon Diggs Gives Update on Week 1 Status After Cowboys Activated Him Off PUP List
Trevon Diggs was activated off the PUP list on Sunday after he passed his physical. The Cowboys cornerback has been rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered last season that forced him to have surgery in January.
Diggs will finally get some playing time with his teammates on the practice field ahead of Dallas's Week 1 matchup vs. the Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4. After practice on Monday, Diggs opened up about his recovery process, which is definitely promising for Cowboys fans.
“Physically, I don’t have any limitations," Diggs said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "It’s really just ramping up the conditioning part, getting back to football speed, getting back to in-game speed. That’s pretty much it.”
As for Diggs' Week 1 status, it sounds like the cornerback hopes to compete; he hasn't ruled out a return as early as next week.
Diggs's rehab this offseason caused quite the internal uproar, though. He ended up losing $500,000 of his salary because he missed the team's OTAs in Dallas. Instead, the CB chose to recover from a knee surgery in Miami, which prompted the Cowboys to enforce the base-salary de-escalator clause in Diggs's contract that requires him to participate in 84.375% of the offseason program.
Diggs admitted during training camp in Dallas last week that he was "upset" he lost the money because he was still putting work in while in Miami, even if he wasn't physically with his teammates. So, even though he hasn't been practicing with the team all training camp, he has still been training to get better.