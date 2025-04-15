Legendary Cowboys LT Tyron Smith to Sign One-Day Contract to Retire With Team
Tyron Smith is signing a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys to officially retire from the NFL with the franchise, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
The eight-time Pro Bowler played 13 seasons with the Cowboys from 2011 to '23 before spending last season with the New York Jets. He was Dallas' first-round pick in 2011. He was also named to the 2010s All-Decade team.
The Cowboys are set to host a press conference for Smith on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, where it's expected for the tackle to announce his official retirement from the NFL.
Over the 14 seasons Smith played, he only allowed 39 career sacks against the quarterbacks he guarded. The most sacks he allowed in a single season came during his rookie year when he gave up eight—he never allowed more than five sacks in a season after that.
Multiple injuries plagued Smith during recent seasons. He hadn't played a full season since 2015. He suffered a neck injury last season and was limited to 10 games with the Jets.
Smith's retirement news comes nearly two months after Cowboys star guard Zack Martin also announced his retirement from the NFL. Martin played all 11 seasons with the Cowboys. Now, two of the Cowboys' top offensive linemen in recent years are going out together.