Cowboys Bring Back Will Grier for QB Depth With Dak Prescott Ruled Out
The Dallas Cowboys officially reunited with an old friend of their quarterbacks room, as the organization announced Tuesday that it has signed Will Grier to the practice squad.
Grier, a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2019, spent parts of three years with the Cowboys from 2021 to '23. He was the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush in '21 and '22 but never took a single offensive snap. Grier was waived by Dallas in August 2023 shortly after the Cowboys traded for former No. 3 pick Trey Lance.
Since entering the league in 2019, Grier has spent time with Carolina and Dallas as well as the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.
He started two games for the Panthers as a rookie in 2019, throwing for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in two losses. Grier hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since his rookie campaign.
Now back with the Cowboys, Grier will be the third-string quarterback once again. Rush is set to start the Cowboys' Week 11 tilt with the Houston Texans with Lance as the No. 2 option.
Prescott, meanwhile, was officially ruled out for the rest of the 2024 campaign due to an injury. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Tuesday that the 31-year-old will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring.