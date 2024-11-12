SI

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to Have Season-Ending Surgery, Jerry Jones Confirms

Prescott will undergo surgery on his torn hamstring on Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's season is over.
Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott will have season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring on Wednesday in New York, team owner Jerry Jones confirmed in his weekly radio spot of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Prescott missed Sunday's blowout loss to the Eagles due to the injury, which was rumored to be serious. Cooper Rush took over under center in his place and struggled to get the Cowboys offense untracked.

In eight games this season, Prescott completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Expectations were high for Prescott entering the season after throwing for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns to just nine interceptions last year.

Prescott signed a lucrative contract extension before the season, but was unable to replicate the production of a year ago even when he was healthy.

The Cowboys are 3-6 on the season. They next host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

