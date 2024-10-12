3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Lions in Week 6
For the third consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium for a Week 6 matchup.
Dallas won both matchups between 2022 and 2023. However, the Lions, who field one of the league's top contending teams, are expected to give the Cowboys their biggest test of the season thus far.
Despite the injuries piling up for the Cowboys, several players who were called upon to step up delivered the big plays to help Dallas secure a 20-17 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mike McCarthy and company will need to rely on some of those names to come up big again in this ciritcal midseason matchup.
Here are three Cowboys to count on for this Sunday; spoiler, no Brandon Aubrey; you should always know to keep him in.
Jake Ferguson, TE
Last Sunday against the Steelers, Jake Ferguson finished with six receptions for 70 yards and was third on the team in targets with seven on the night.
Despite not having caught a touchdown this season, Ferguson has had 70 receiving yards or more in two out of four games, and has been targeted seven or more times in three matchups, including a team-high 11 targets in Week 3. He has also caught six or more passes in three out of four games played.
The Lions' defense has struggled against the pass in 2024. Detroit is allowing an average of 258.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the league.
Despite this, they have only allowed four passing touchdowns in four games, which is tied for seventh in the NFL.
With quarterback Dak Prescott's trust in his young tight end and the safety net that he is, it's only a matter of time until Ferguson finds the end zone.
Jalen Tolbert, WR
I called it last week, and I'll call it again this week. Wide Receiver Jalen Tolbert stepped up when the Cowboys needed him the most.
Against the Steelers, Tolbert finished with a team-high 11 targets, seven receptions, 87 yards, and the game-winning touchdown in the closing moments of a 20-17 victory.
Sunday's primetime matchup marked the second occasion this season that the third-year wide receiver led the team in targets. Overall, Tolbert has recorded 20 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns.
This season, Tolbert has tied his teammate CeeDee Lamb in targets per game with seven and is averaging 13.7 fantasy points at home. The Lions' pass defense has allowed two receivers from the same game to score 13.1 or more fantasy points and each to surpass 61 yards in back-to-back games.
Just to mention, Lions' All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 27 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
A performance such as the one that Tolbert displayed in Week 5 does nothing but build the confidence of the young receiver heading into this matchup and earn more of Prescott's trust.
With Brandin Cooks on IR, Tolbert will have the chance to build off his solid performance from last week.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Last time CeeDee Lamb played against the Lions, he cruised into the end zone for a career-long 92-yard touchdown. A similar play assures fantasy owners that 88 did his part.
So far this season, Lamb has received seven or more targets in all five games. The veteran receiver has amassed 25 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lions, despite a strong start to the season, have had difficulty containing top wide receivers this season.
In four games, Detroit's pass defense has allowed 110 yards and one touchdown to Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, 117 yards and one touchdown to Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, and 104 yards to DK Metcalf in their most recent game against the Seahawks.
In two games against the Lions, Lamb has caught 17 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown.
With the Lions struggling through the air and returning home after consecutive road wins, Lamb is a safe bet to make an impact in Week 6.
