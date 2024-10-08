Jerry Jones' recent quote suggests team values development over depth
It's always been a now-or-never mindset for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has been adamant that the team is not undergoing a soft rebuild.
While the franchise is committed to competing for a Super Bowl, they are also looking to develop their young talent. This strategy is particularly evident in their approach to addressing the recent injuries at defensive end.
Rather than making significant moves to replace the injured players, the Cowboys are opting to give their younger players an opportunity to step up and contribute. Jones believes that this approach will not only help the team in the short term but also foster long-term growth and development.
"The positive of losing a player is that a young player, usually your depth, is going to get some reps, a player that can get better for the future," Jones explained.
This philosophy aligns with the Cowboys' broader strategy of building a sustainable franchise through the development of their own talent.
By giving younger players valuable playing time, the team can assess their potential and make informed decisions about their future.
While the Cowboys may face challenges in the short term due to injuries, their commitment to developing young talent could pay dividends in the long run.
By nurturing a strong core of young players, the franchise can position itself for better sustained success in the years to come.
