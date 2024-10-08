Former second-round WR set to workout with Cowboys
Even before wide receiver Brandin Cooks was placed on injured reserve, it was evident that the Dallas Cowboys needed help alongside CeeDee Lamb.
In news that will excite all Cowboys fans, ESPN's Todd Archer reported this morning on X that the Dallas Cowboys are working out former second-round pick Denzel Mims.
Mims, who was drafted in 2020, recorded 42 catches for 676 yards and zero touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets before missing all of 2023.
Marshawn Kneeland injury update: Cowboys rookie set to undergo surgery
Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin stepped up on Sunday, but based on their performances throughout the season, the Cowboys shouldn’t rely on them to maintain that level of play consistently.
It is reassuring that Dallas is actively seeking wide receiver assistance instead of sticking to the usual “we like our guys” mantra from Jerry Jones.
Denzel Mims, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 207 pounds, averaged over 16 yards per reception during his time in New York. He would provide the Cowboys with an immediate downfield threat and a big target for Dak Prescott to throw to.
