NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 6 of 2024 NFL season
The NFC East went 3-0 this week, with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders all securing wins while the Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed a much-needed bye week.
With strong performances across the board, the NFC East Power Rankings are becoming increasingly intriguing.
Where do the Cowboys find themselves after their week five win?
SEE MORE: Cowboys have multiple surprise players with standout PFF grades
4. New York Giants
The Giants aren't dead yet; they just traveled to one of the toughest stadiums to play in and secured a win against the talented Seattle Seahawks, without their star wide receiver.
With this victory, the Giants improved to 2-3, but they face a challenging schedule ahead.
The bright side for Cowboys fans and the rest of the NFC East is that Daniel Jones might be playing well enough to keep his job while just poorly enough to keep the Giants in the NFL gutter.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles had a much-needed bye week to give their star wide receivers some rest. Currently at 2-2, they haven't been playing a good brand of football.
While they have the stars and the roster to compete against anyone, their offensive playcalling and Jalen Hurts' turnovers will continue to hold them back from their full potential.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys put a football team on the field on Sunday Night that Cowboys fans haven't seen in a long time. Typically, when the Cowboys are undermanned and make continuous mistakes, they never seem to pull a win out in the end.
The Cowboys on Sunday overcame three turnovers from their star quarterback, a blocked field goal, and a laundry list of injuries, yet still came out victorious against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home stadium.
MORE: Reliving the thrilling 2016 Cowboys vs. Steelers NFL classic
1. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn have led the Commanders to a 4-1 start for the first time since 2008. Despite finally giving their punter some work with four reps, the team still managed to put up 34 points against a formidable Cleveland Browns defense.
The world will be waiting and ready to watch Jayden Daniels take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 for what should be a thrilling showdown between the league's most dynamic quarterbacks.
