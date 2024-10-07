4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys Week 5: Jalen Tolbert hauls in game-winner
After a 90-minute weather delay, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers finally got to face off in prime time for the first time since 1982. The game was a defensive battle that came down to the wire.
Dallas had several chances to take a large lead over Pittsburgh but had a lot of self-inflicted obstacles to overcome. In the end, they scored in the final seconds to take a 20-17 lead and leave with a victory.
Here's a look at which players stood out as both winners and losers during the nail-biting win.
Winner: Jake Ferguson, TE
Jake Ferguson remains a security blanket for Dak Prescott as he had six receptions on seven targets for 70 yards. That includes a couple of clutch conversions on third down, none larger than the one he had on third-and-nine with 1:26 to play.
With Dallas trailing, Ferguson hauled in a short pass and was able to run past the sticks to keep the chains moving. After that, they needed all four downs to take the lead, but the winning touchdown might not happen without Ferguson.
Loser: Mike McCarthy, Head Coach
Mike McCarthy wasn't given an extension as he entered his fifth season with the club, but that hasn't done much to change his approach. The veteran head coach has continued to struggle with time management and knowing when to challenge. He showed that again in the first quarter against Pittsburgh when he hurt his own team by avoiding a challenge.
On second-and-11 during the second drive of the game, Dak Prescott hit Jalen Brooks for 10 yards but on replay, it was clear he should have been given 11 yards and a first. Not only did McCarthy ignore this but he rushed the offense to the line, hoping to catch the Steelers off-guard. Instead, his team wasn't ready and Prescott was hit with an intentional grounding penalty.
McCarthy then wasted a challenge a couple of plays later when he challenged a fumble recovery. He believed Carl Lawson got the ball after Linval Joseph forced a fumble, but it was clear that Justin Fields was the one who brought the ball in.
Dallas improved to 3-2 but McCarthy didn't do enough to help them early in the game.
Winner: Linval Joseph, DT
With Pittsburgh facing a second-and-10, Justin Fields was sacked by Linval Joseph who exploded through the offensive line. When taking him down, Joseph forced a fumble, which was nearly recovered by Carl Lawson.
Fields was able to recover the ball, which was a surprise since it seemed Lawson had it in his hands, but it was still an impressive play from Joseph. It led to a third-and-24 and a punt just two snaps later.
Loser: Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Dallas had an odd plan entering this one as they went with three running backs — one of which was fullback Hunter. That meant Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott would be the only running backs.
Dowdle rose to the occasion, but Elliott was unable to do the same. He had 17 yards on six attempts with a long of five yards.
Dallas has Dalvin Cook but won't use him — even with Zeke looking sore before the game. After another poor performance, they need to find a replacement for the veteran back.
Loser: Dak Prescott, QB
It's fair to say the Cowboys have put too much on Dak Prescott's shoulders while also admitting he had a bad game on Sunday night.
For once, the defense was doing its job and the receivers were making plays when they got the ball. Prescott, however, took points off the board on three occasions.
The first instance was when he held the ball too long and was sacked by T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig. Prescott fumbled the ball at the Pittsburgh 20, taking three points away from his team. Right before the second half, he lost more points when he threw an awful interception to Donte Jackson at the Steelers' two-yard line. Dallas went into the half with a 6-3 lead, but it should have been 12-3, or even more, had Prescot just been careful with the ball.
Prescott nearly redeemed himself with a touchdown pass to Rico Dowdle but then threw a second pick in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys were trying to build on their 13-10 lead.
He threw the game-winner in the end but also put his team in the hole. This was not the best game from Dak, but hopefully, he can build on the finale.
Winner: Rico Dowdle, RB
While Zeke struggled, Rico Dowdle took off. Or, at least he did when the Cowboys finally gave him the ball.
For some reason, they hardly handed him the ball in the first half but finally, let him get into a rhythm in the second half. Dallas scored on a 13-play, 90-yard drive. Dowdle had 29 yards on the ground and then scored on a 22-yard touchdown to give his team a 13-10 lead.
Dowdle had the best game of his career with 87 yards on the ground and 27 through the air. He nearly wound up in the loser category when he fumbled trying to go in for the winning score but thankfully, that will be forgotten since Jalen Tolbert made up for it. Also, it was a heck of a play from Pittsburgh to force the fumble, so it's hard to be too tough on Dowdle.
Winner: Jalen Tobert, WR
With Brandin Cooks out for at least four weeks, the Cowboys needed Jalen Tolbert to step up his game and he rose to the occasion. He had more targets than anyone and delivered throughout the night — even coming up with the longest reception for Dallas when he hauled in a 48-yarder in the second quarter.
That should have led to points, but Dak Prescott threw a pick in the end zone. The two had a chance to make up for that and they did. Tolbert, who was banged up on the final third-and-goal, stayed in the game and caught the game-winning touchdown pass on fourth-down.
Tolbert had 87 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. He not only filled in for Cooks but might make it tough for the veteran to reclaim his role as WR2.
