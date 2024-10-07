Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Steelers on Week 5 SNF
After an extended break, the Dallas Cowboys returned to action on the road in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas secured a 20-15 victory against the New York Giants in Week 4, while the Steelers experienced their first loss of the season, falling 27-24 to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Steelers have one of the league's best defenses, ranking fourth overall and allowing just 261.3 yards per game.
However, Dallas' offense made a statement, gaining 445 yards, including 109 on the ground, and securing 25 first downs.
Defensively, the Cowboys held the Steelers to just 92 rushing yards and sacked quarterback Justin Fields three times.
As always here are the Cowboys' top plays and highlights from their 20-17 Week 5 victory.
Brandon Aubrey clocking in
As usual, Brandon Aubrey, reigning Special Teams Player of the Month, knocks through another long field goal from 55 yards out to give Dallas an early 3-0 lead.
CeeDee Lamb makes incredible sideline catch
CeeDee Lamb makes an unbelievable catch between two defenders along the sideline to extend drive, showcasing his incredible athleticism and concentration.
Another one for 88
Dak Prescott connects with CeeDee Lamb again on consecutive plays to move the chains.
Osa Odighizuwa sack leads to Steelers punt
Osa Odighizuwa sacks Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, forcing a fourth down and a Steelers punt.
Jake Ferguson's catch sets up Cowboys in red zone
Dak Prescott connects with an open Jake Ferguson for 27 yards setting up the Cowboys in the red zone.
Tolbert gets loose
Dak Prescott launches a deep pass down the left sideline to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who is pushed out of bounds at the Steelers' 31-yard line.
Turpin Time!!!
Dak Prescott connects with KaVontae Turpin down the middle of the field for 35-yard gain.
Dak ➡️ Dowdle, Cowboys take the lead
Dak Prescott finds Rico Dowdle wide open in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown, giving Dallas a 13-10 lead, their first since the opening quarter.
Rico Dowdle takes pitch for first down
Rico Dowdle picks up first down off a pitch play for 13 yards.
Jake Ferguson moves the chains
Facing a critical 3rd & 9, Dak Prescott finds Jake Ferugson who sets up Dallas in the red zone.
Hunter Luepke sets up a goal to go situation
Hunter Luepke gains 19 yards on the screen, setting up Dallas within striking distance.
TOLBERT CALLS GAME!!!
Dak Prescott delivers on a critical fourth down call hitting Jalen Tolbert for the go ahead score with less than 30 seconds remaining.
