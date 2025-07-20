Cowboy Roundup: Players with the most to prove at training camp, Hello Oxnard
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Today is an exciting day. While you may not be looking forward to the weekend coming to an end, today marks the day players are jetting off to California to get settled in for the start of training camp in Oxnard on Monday, July 21.
Teams around the NFL have been reporting to camp as preparations ramp up for the 2025 season.
In fact, in just over 10 days, the very first football game of the year will take place when the Hall of Fame Game in Canton kicks off the preseason with the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.
It's one of the best times to be a football fan, as we get to enjoy the anticipation of a new year where everyone starts with a clean slate.
While we wait to see what the start of training camp brings for the 'Boys, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the news and headlines making waves this weekend. Indulge.
Players with the most to prove at training camp
Blogging the Boys takes a look at five players with the most to prove in Oxnard during training camp.
Hello, Oxnard!
In approximately 24 hours, River Ridge Playing Fields will officially be open for camp.
Cowboys Quick Hits
