Cowboys QB flexes Super Bowl 59 ring from last year's stint with Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, but backup quarterback Will Grier just received a fresh new ring for his brief stint with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles last season.
Grier started the season on the Eagles' practice squad, but was waived on November 7. He signed to the Cowboys practice squad on November 12, before finishing on the team's active roster for the season finale.
Despite finishing the year in Dallas, Grier received a Super Bowl ring this week at a special celebration in Philly.
MORE: Cowboys legend says 'No. 1 key' to success is what team failed to do in 2024
Grier took to social media to flex his incredible ring -- which is loaded with diamonds and has an epic hidden feature.
Each ring is personalized with the player's name and signature, while you can also see the Brazilian flag engraved inside to commemorate the team's season-opener in Sao Paulo.
Then, there is the coolest feature the ring has: Hidden wings, mimicking the team's helmet decals.
MORE: 3 Cowboys stars earn spot on NFL's Top 100 players list for 2025 season
The wings pop out of the ring when you hit a secret button.
It's unfortunate that the rings belong to the Eagles, but you have to admit that is pretty cool.
While the past is the past and the Eagles got the best of Dallas last season, the Cowboys can get the their revenge in the regular season opener at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4, by starting the year with a win to spoil Philly's banner-raising ceremony.
