3 Cowboys rookies who could steal a roster spot during training camp
The Dallas Cowboys start training camp in just a few days, which means the 2025 NFL season is finally here.
Dallas will have several things to iron out during camp as they're moving to a new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer. While Coach Schotty has been with the organization since 2022, he has different philosophies than Mike McCarthy as do his new assistants.
MORE: 4 Cowboys who could be traded before the start of 2025 NFL season
With a new staff comes the opportunity for players to prove themselves. That being said, here are three rookies who could steal a spot from one of the team's veterans.
Alijah Clark, Safety
The safety position has been an interesting topic this offseason. Dallas didn't make any moves in free agency or the draft, yet one of their established starters, Donovan Wilson, continues to be mentioned as a cut candidate.
Part of the reason for this is the depth they've built. The Cowboys have faith in Juanyeh Thomas, Israel Mukuamu, and Markquese Bell. They also seem to be high on undrafted free agent Alijah Clark. The Syracuse product turned heads during their offseason camps, even taking first-team reps when Malik Hooker was banged up.
If he continues to shine during training camp, Clark might force his way onto the 53-man roster.
Jay Toia, Defensive Tackle
Another rookie who was taking first-team reps during OTAs was Jay Toia, the team's seventh-round pick from UCLA. Already being labeled a draft steal, Toia does the one thing the Cowboys' defense needs most — he stuffs the run.
MORE: Jaydon Blue rips 'fake article' claiming Cowboys staff has work ethic concerns
Should Mazi Smith have issues adapting to their new scheme, and a former Dallas assistant believes he will, Toia could steal a spot and carve out a big role as a rookie.
Traeshon Holden, Wide Receiver
Before the Cowboys traded for George Pickens, their wide receiver corps seemed to be nothing but open spaces behind CeeDee Lamb. Adding Pickens not only gave them a starter they could depend on, but it also seemed to solidify their depth chart.
With Lamb, Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Jonathan Mingo all on the roster, there's not much room for anyone to make their mark. That won't stop Traeshon Holden from making it a difficult decision, however.
An undrafted free agent out of Oregon, Holden offers intriguing size and is a weapon in the red zone. He also worked with the team's new wide receivers coach, Junior Adams, while playing for the Ducks. That could help him secure the final spot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Cowboys rookies who can steal the spotlight during training camp
Micah Parsons' price goes up again as Cowboys drag their feet, TJ Watt gets paid
Cowboys rookie selected as under-the-radar player to ‘shape 2025 season’
Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones for dragging his feet in contract talks
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc