Cowboy Roundup: Options with No. 20 pick in NFL Draft, Rookie RB grades

Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. While the Cowboys were, unfortunately, at home, Wild Card Weekend played out in their favor, maximizing the first-round pick that belongs to the Green Bay Packers.

After the Packers blew a 21–6 fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Chicago Bears on Saturday night, the Cowboys locked up the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which now gives the team two top-20 picks in the spring.

Sunday also saw the division rival Philadelphia Eagles crash out of the postseason, with former Cowboys starting linebacker Eric Kendricks making the game-sealing play for the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles

This week, the Cowboys will continue their defensive coordinator search, so let's hope there is some progress on that front and the team continues its swift process to find a Matt Eberflus replacement.

While we wait to see what happens next, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Options with No. 20 pick in NFL Draft

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium

With the Cowboys now holding the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, it will be interesting to see what direction the team goes with its first-round flexibility. Conventional wisdom says the Cowboys should turn to the defensive side of the ball, and Blogging the Boys seems to agree with its look at potential targets.

From EDGE to the secondary, anything would be an upgrade for Dallas.

Rookie RB grades

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the game

The Cowboys Wire took a look at the performance of rookie running Jaydon Blue, who was inactive for most of the season. However, in the season finale, Blue flashed some promise for the future. How does his season grade out?

"In Blue’s extremely limited action, he impressed. He might not have played with power or stoutness, but he showed the speed, patience and elusiveness that made him a fan darling in the first place. None of this was overly surprising since the real question with Blue was whether or not he understood his pass protection responsibilities enough to be trusted. In that aspect he gets an 'incomplete' grade since the Cowboys coaching staff appeared to strategically shield him from most of those critical situations."

