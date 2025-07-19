4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp
The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, will begin their quest for a Super Bowl with the start of training camp on Monday.
The team has made a few splashes this offseason, including a trade for wide receiver George Pickens, but is there a market for the front office to trade assets during the preseason?
Here are four candidates the Cowboys could trade during camp.
4. Deuce Vaughn - RB
Running back Deuce Vaughn may be the odd man out when it comes to the backfield in Dallas.
While there may not be a leader at the position, Vaughn will more than likely still be low on the depth chart with the addition of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah from the 2025 NFL Draft class.
3. Saahdiq Charles - G
The Cowboys are putting their faith in talents like 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith to be the strongholds at the guard position. That means Saahdiq Charles could be on the chopping block.
Charles spent four seasons with the Washington Commanders, his last being in 2023. The former Commanders lineman could be a valuable asset for a team that needs a veteran to make an impact immediately
2. Will Grier - QB
The Cowboys will have an intriguing battle at backup quarterback with Joe Milton III and Will Grier. The thought is that the franchise sees more potential in Milton and could see Grier as a potential trade piece.
1. Mazi Smith - DT
Mazi Smith might have shown promise toward the end of last season; however, how long can the Cowboys hold out for the potential of the 2023 first-round pick?
The time for waiting on Smith to play like a first-round talent is over. A slow start to the preseason could have the front office wondering if anyone else in the league would be interested in Smith's potential.
The Cowboys officially kick off training camp in Oxnard on Monday, July 21.
