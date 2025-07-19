DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors
The Dallas Cowboys report to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp this weekend, but one player arrived early as he continues to recover from injury.
Breakout star DeMarvion Overshown shared a post earlier this week that showed he arrived to Oxnard early and was walking around the field.
Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. It was the second straight year that the linebacker suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Ahead of Cowboys training camp, Overshown took to social media to share an incredible update from his doctor, saying he will suit up for the team this year.
"Good news for the Doc! We getting active THIS [season]," Overshown wrote. "All glory to God and to my guys in the training room."
You love to see it. Overshown has stayed in high spirits since suffering the injury and its great to see his hard work during the rehab process has paid off.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.
He had previously said he hopes to be ready to return by Thanksgiving, and while there is still not a firm date for his return to the field, it's great to see that the doctors believe he will be able to return in 2025.
Whenever he does return, let's hope he can return to full form and help elevate the defense to the next level.
