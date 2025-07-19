Cowboys Country

DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors

Dallas Cowboys breakout star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown shared an incredible update from his doctor for the 2025 NFL season ahead of the start of training camp.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys report to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp this weekend, but one player arrived early as he continues to recover from injury.

Breakout star DeMarvion Overshown shared a post earlier this week that showed he arrived to Oxnard early and was walking around the field.

Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. It was the second straight year that the linebacker suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Ahead of Cowboys training camp, Overshown took to social media to share an incredible update from his doctor, saying he will suit up for the team this year.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft

"Good news for the Doc! We getting active THIS [season]," Overshown wrote. "All glory to God and to my guys in the training room."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown injury update from doctor
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown shares an injury update from his doctor. / DeMarvion Overshown / Instagram

You love to see it. Overshown has stayed in high spirits since suffering the injury and its great to see his hard work during the rehab process has paid off.

Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.

MORE: Cowboys linked to top free agent described as 'terrific target' for defense

He had previously said he hopes to be ready to return by Thanksgiving, and while there is still not a firm date for his return to the field, it's great to see that the doctors believe he will be able to return in 2025.

Whenever he does return, let's hope he can return to full form and help elevate the defense to the next level.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 Cowboys rookies who could steal a roster spot during training camp

3 Cowboys stars earn spot on NFL's Top 100 players list for 2025 season

Cowboys legend says 'No. 1 key' to success is what team failed to do in 2024

Cowboys star defends Jaydon Blue against 'goof troops' who 'lie' for views

PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News