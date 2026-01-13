Dallas Cowboys star defensive back undergoes successful surgery

DaRon Bland has been dealing with foot injuries for the past two seasons, limiting the time that he’s been on the field for the Dallas Cowboys.

During the 2025 campaign, he dealt with an injury on both of his feet, with the right foot causing him to sit out in Week 2 and Week 3. He later suffered an injury to his left foot, leading to his placement on the IR after 12 games.

The latest injury required surgery, which took place in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning according to Tommy Yarrish of the team’s official website. Yarrish added that it was a successful procedure for the cornerback.

Yarrish said team owner Jerry Jones has praised Bland for his rehab work, but admitted back in December that the injuries are concerning.

"I'm not a doctor... but I don't like that at all," Jones said via Yarrish. "I don't like the sound of that. You have to watch feet, relative to the future."

Cowboys need 2023 DaRon Bland for defense to rebound

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bland signed an extension in August, landing four-year, $92 million deal. While he played in just seven games the prior year, Dallas was banking on a return to his 2023 form.

That year, Bland had nine interceptions and set an NFL record with five pick-sixes. This year, Bland had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, but he was far from the impact player who had 14 interceptions over his first two seasons in the league.

It’s hard to blame the lack of turnovers this season on Bland. The entire defense struggled under Matt Eberflus, who never seemed to adapt to the strengths of his players. That said, the success, or failure, of his replacement could have a lot to do with whether Bland can get back on track

