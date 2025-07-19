Cowboys share best training camp moments from 2024 NFL season
It's a big weekend for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team set to fly out to Oxnard, California, in advance of the team's training camp, which begins on Monday, July 21.
The start of training camp kicks off a new wave of excitement for the team as it gears up for the 2025-26 NFL season.
But first, the team wanted to give fans a blast from the past.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft
In anticipation of this year's training camp, the Cowboys shared a top five countdown of the best and most memorable moments from last year's time in Oxnard.
From Bryan Anger reviving Kirk Cousins' viral "You like that?!" to a giraffe impression and the epic wrestling/shadow boxing matches between Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, there were some incredible moments.
This year, with the "energy" that we have been hearing about from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, there could be even more special moments for the fans.
MORE: Cowboys linked to top free agent described as 'terrific target' for defense
Schottenheimer has also put an emphasis on team bonding off of the field, so who knows if we will get any exploits away from the practice field that get shared with the fans.
All we can do is stay seated and tune in, because you never know what to expect.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys rookies who could steal a roster spot during training camp
3 Cowboys stars earn spot on NFL's Top 100 players list for 2025 season
Cowboys legend says 'No. 1 key' to success is what team failed to do in 2024
Cowboys star defends Jaydon Blue against 'goof troops' who 'lie' for views
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc