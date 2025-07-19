DeMarvion Overshown shares disappointing news with Cowboys fans
Rising Dallas Cowboys star and fan-favorite DeMarvion Overshown took Cowboys Nation on a roller coaster ride of emotions on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Overshown revealed that his doctor informed him he will be able to suit up and play at some point during the 2025 NFL season.
Unfortunately, fans of Overshown will have to wait until he returns if they want to buy his new jersey. Overshown made the highly anticipated switch to No. 0 in the offseason, bringing his "Agent Zero" moniker to the pros, but he shared a message on social media that the jersey will not be for sale until he returns.
"I was told my jersey won’t be for sale, until I start back playing," Overshown wrote on X.
Delayed, but not denied.
The moment Overshown's No. 0 jerseys go on sale, they will be flying off of the shelves. It won't tell long for the jersey to sell out.
If Overshown's own personal goal is the timeline, fans could kick off the holidays with their new Agent Zero jersey, because he is hoping to return to the field in time for a Thanksgiving showdown against the division rival Washington Commanders.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. Once he is healthy, he hopes to pick up right where he left off.
