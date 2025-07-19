Cowboys Country

Cowboys linked to top free agent described as 'terrific target' for defense

The Dallas Cowboys could solve one of their biggest concerns by targeting one of the top remaining free agents.

Randy Gurzi

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton intercepts the pass in front of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton intercepts the pass in front of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys undeniably have talent in the secondary.

Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Shavon Revel Jr. are a good enough trio to go into any game with confidence. The problem is that only one of them is healthy — and all three dealt with serious injuries in 2024.

Diggs, who signed a five-year, $97 million extension, is coming off knee surgery for the second year in a row and might not be ready early in the year. Revel tore his ACL while playing for East Carolina last season and is still not ready to get on the field.

That leaves Bland as their only healthy option, and he still missed 10 games in 2024 with a foot injury. As if that wasn't enough to worry about, Bland is also being asked to play in the slot since Jourdan Lewis left in free agency.

With Bland being one of their best, and only healthy, boundary corners, it would make more sense to get him back on the outside. That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks Dallas should look to free agency, where they can find a "terrific target" in Mike Hilton.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton celebrates a stop in the NFL Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton celebrates a stop in the NFL Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Hilton would be a terrific target for the Dallas Cowboys, who enter camp with injury concerns at cornerback. Two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs is recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in January, while rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. is recovering from a torn ACL." — Knox, Bleacher Report

Hilton is 31 years old, so he's not a long-term fix, but the Cowboys don't need that. They need someone who can help them this season. Judging by Hilton earning the 23rd highest grade among cornerbacks from PFF last season, he can still do that.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

