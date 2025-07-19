Cowboys linked to top free agent described as 'terrific target' for defense
The Dallas Cowboys undeniably have talent in the secondary.
Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Shavon Revel Jr. are a good enough trio to go into any game with confidence. The problem is that only one of them is healthy — and all three dealt with serious injuries in 2024.
Diggs, who signed a five-year, $97 million extension, is coming off knee surgery for the second year in a row and might not be ready early in the year. Revel tore his ACL while playing for East Carolina last season and is still not ready to get on the field.
That leaves Bland as their only healthy option, and he still missed 10 games in 2024 with a foot injury. As if that wasn't enough to worry about, Bland is also being asked to play in the slot since Jourdan Lewis left in free agency.
With Bland being one of their best, and only healthy, boundary corners, it would make more sense to get him back on the outside. That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks Dallas should look to free agency, where they can find a "terrific target" in Mike Hilton.
"Hilton would be a terrific target for the Dallas Cowboys, who enter camp with injury concerns at cornerback. Two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs is recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in January, while rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. is recovering from a torn ACL." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Hilton is 31 years old, so he's not a long-term fix, but the Cowboys don't need that. They need someone who can help them this season. Judging by Hilton earning the 23rd highest grade among cornerbacks from PFF last season, he can still do that.
