Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft
Entering the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys have plenty of options on the edge.
Micah Parsons is the leader of the group, and he's joined by Dante Fowler Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, and Payton Turner. The only issue is that three of those players are scheduled for free agency next offseason.
Fowler and Turner each signed one-year deals while Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract. They might not be willing to spend the money to keep any of those players, which is why Pro Football Network's Owain Jones predicts Rueben Bain Jr. will be their Round 1 selection in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
"Rueben Bain Jr. lit up college football as a freshman in 2023, recording 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in his rookie season in South Florida. The Miami edge rusher is loaded with traits at 6’3 and 275 pounds and has impressive length and athleticism to be an impactful disruptor. Despite injury concerns hampering his playing time last season, Bain still amassed 28 pressures and 3.5 sacks on 226 pass-rushing snaps. Now back to full health, he is expected to unleash his powerful, energetic pass rush as 'the U' looks to make a playoff push." – Jones, PFSN
Bain was a beast in 2023, and even an injury-dampened second campaign wasn't bad in 2024. If he puts together one more solid season, he could catapult himself into the top-20 discussion.
In Dallas, it would be interesting to see if they go with another EDGE, or if they're comfortable with Parsons and Ezeiruaku and focus on a greater need — like running back or maybe wide receiver if they don't re-sign George Pickens.
