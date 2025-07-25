Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys starter held out of practice to get ankle evaluation

The Dallas Cowboys held a key starter out of training camp practice on Thursday, with starting right tackle Terence Steele getting evaluated for injury.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele waits to take the field before playing against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele waits to take the field before playing against the Washington Commanders / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing with a handful of practices in the books in Oxnard. Dallas has avoided any serious injuries throughout the first three practices, but one key player was held out of action on Thursday.

Starting right tackle Terence Steele was noticeably absent from the team's open practice on Thursday, but the good news is the injury is not believed to be serious.

The Cowboys simply told reporters that Steele had his ankle evaluated.

Steele is severely underrated and has started in all 17 games for the Cowboys the past two seasons. The Cowboys lack depth at tackle, so a long-term injury would have been cause for concern, but the team would have an intriguing option.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Sitting behind Steele on the depth chart is Matt Waletzko.

However, if he were to miss extended time, the Cowboys could have the option to shift last year's first-round pick, Tyler Guyton, to right tackle, which he played at Oklahoma, and elevate Asim Richards to the starting lineup.

Luckily, the team doesn't have to worry about that just yet.

Hopefully Steele can return to the practice field as soon as Friday evening, when the Cowboys host Oxnard Fan Appreciation Night at River Ridge Playing Fields.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
