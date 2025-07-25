Dallas Cowboys starter held out of practice to get ankle evaluation
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing with a handful of practices in the books in Oxnard. Dallas has avoided any serious injuries throughout the first three practices, but one key player was held out of action on Thursday.
Starting right tackle Terence Steele was noticeably absent from the team's open practice on Thursday, but the good news is the injury is not believed to be serious.
The Cowboys simply told reporters that Steele had his ankle evaluated.
Steele is severely underrated and has started in all 17 games for the Cowboys the past two seasons. The Cowboys lack depth at tackle, so a long-term injury would have been cause for concern, but the team would have an intriguing option.
Sitting behind Steele on the depth chart is Matt Waletzko.
However, if he were to miss extended time, the Cowboys could have the option to shift last year's first-round pick, Tyler Guyton, to right tackle, which he played at Oklahoma, and elevate Asim Richards to the starting lineup.
Luckily, the team doesn't have to worry about that just yet.
Hopefully Steele can return to the practice field as soon as Friday evening, when the Cowboys host Oxnard Fan Appreciation Night at River Ridge Playing Fields.
