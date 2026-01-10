Cowboys starter gets shocking All-Pro vote, highlights process' failures

The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode after missing out on the NFL playoffs for the second straight season, but there were some high notes from the season.

Dallas had some players exceed all expectations throughout the year, including star wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams, who were newcomers in 2025 that went on to have career years.

On Saturday, ahead of the start of Wild Card Weekend, the Associated Press dropped its All-Pro honorees for the seasons, and Pickens was named a second-team honoree for the first time in his career.

While Pickens' selection is no surprise, there is a head-scratching name that appeared on the full list of votes. Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele, surprisingly, received a vote. To add to the confusion, star quarterback Dak Prescott didn't receive a single vote.

That led to many questions from Cowboys Nation and reporters.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Other players like CeeDee Lamb and fullback Hunter Luepke also received votes.

"[CeeDee] Lamb and Terence Steele getting the same number of votes (1) shows how bad the All-Pro selection committee is," one fan wrote on X. "That’s embarrassing."

NFL insider Charean Williams questioned the result, saying, "How did Terence Steele get a vote? Mind-boggling." Content creator Marcus Mosher added, "The First-Team All-Pro list is great!!!! But some of the other players who received votes is very concerning. Like… someone voted Terence Steele as an All-Pro tackle…. Come on."

I KNOW THAT DOESN'T SAY TERENCE STEELE GOT AN ALL PRO VOTE AND NOT DAK PRESCOTT https://t.co/E4jNGFmNgM pic.twitter.com/Q7xiJlWmzO — DallasCowboysDak (@MrSlinkey3) January 10, 2026

A player like Steele, who is expected to be a salary cap casualty in the offseason, while Prescott does not receive a vote is a travesty. Sure, there were a lot of standout quarterbacks this season, but Prescott ranked No. 3 in passing yards (4,552), fourth in passing touchdowns (30), and fifth in QBR (70.6).

The All-Pro voting also highlights the issue of bias due to name recognition. The Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in average starting field position, but KaVontae Turpin was named a second-team All-Pro kick returner.

The math just isn't mathing.

