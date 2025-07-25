Dak Prescott sends clear message on Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl hopes
If you're not a believer, this isn't the space for you. That's the message Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was sending following Thursday's open practice as training camp rolls on in Oxnard, California.
Prescott was asked about comments made by Tyler Smith after he arrived in Oxnard, with the All-Pro offensive lineman saying this year's goal is to win the Super Bowl.
He was asked whether he agreed with Smith's assessment, to which he answered with a two-word answer that would make Stone Cold proud: "Hell yeah."
For Prescott, believing in the teammates around you is important to bui;ding chemistry in the locker room.
"If guys don’t believe that they are on the wrong team," Prescott said.
Later during his media availability, Prescott added, "Not only wanting to win for myself, but win one for this organization. It’s been well damn long enough."
Prescott is returning from a season-ending hamstring injury suffered in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 campaign. He has been working hard to get back to the field and is at 100 percent to start training camp.
He also has a revamped receiving corps. Not only does Prescott have one of the best and most reliable receivers in the game in CeeDee Lamb, but the team added one of the league's best deep threats, George Pickens. Everything is in place for the Dallas offense to have an incredible year.
