Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3
The third day of training camp practice is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys.
Once again, Dallas came out full of energy, which has become expected under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. What wasn’t expected was quarterback Dak Prescott going “full rodeo Cowboy.”
Once the practice began, the highlights kept coming. Below is a collection of the best from Thursday’s work.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer has major praise for 'dynamic' Cowboys rookie
Dallas Cowboys Day 3 Training Camp Highlights
Even before team drills began, George Pickens was turning heads. Here’s a video of him making a one-handed grab while running drills.
Deuce Is Loose
Running back Deuce Vaughn has been somewhat forgotten following all the changes in the backfield, but he’s made his presence known this week.
Here’s a look at him breaking off a huge run, which is becoming the norm this camp.
Matt Eberflus Influence
The defense had some fun as well, with Malik Hooker picking off Prescott — and doing so in style.
Hooker wasn’t the only defensive back making highlight-reel plays. Undrafted free agent Zion Childress picked off Joe Milton with one hand as well.
Rookie EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku stood out as he got a lot of time with the first team, and made the most of it.
Later in practice, Troy Pride broke up a pass intended for Parris Campbell, which would have been a touchdown.
Bazooka Joe Fires Back
Milton atoned for his earlier pick with a dart fit into a tight window, where he hit KaVontae Turpin.
The Cowboys don’t have practice on Friday, but will host a special event — Oxnard fan night. They will be back on the field the following day, Saturday, July 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
Jake Ferguson steals show at Cowboys' second training camp practice
Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks
CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense