Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

All the attention right now for the Dallas Cowboys is focused on their defensive coordinator search. After they decided to part ways with Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys are looking for someone who can get their defense back on track.

Once that's done, their attention will turn to the roster, where they will have some tough decisions to make with pending free agents. The Cowboys will also need to free up some cap space, which has the following three players sitting firmly on the chopping block.

As a note, Kenny Clark is someone to keep an eye on since he has no guaranteed money left on his contract and a cap hit of $21.5 million. That said, he's far more likely to sign a new deal that moves that money around rather than being outright released.

Malik Hooker, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2026 Cap Hit: $9 million

Pre-June 1 Cut: $7 million savings, $2 million dead money

Post-June 1 Cut: $7 million savings, $2 million dead money

Malik Hooker was a great addition for Dallas in 2021. Coming off a torn Achilles, he signed a one-year deal worth $920,000. He worked his way back to full health and earned a two–year, $7 million deal in the offseason. Hooker continued to thrive, signing his current deal in 2023, which was a three-year, $21 million deal.

2025 was Hooker's least productive season, and while he was far from the weakest link in the secondary, the Cowboys can free up some space while getting younger and potentially better at the position.

Logan Wilson, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2026 Cap Hit: $6.55 million

Pre-June 1 Cut: $6.55 million savings, $0 million dead money

Post-June 1 Cut: $6.55 million savings, $0 million dead money

When Dallas traded for Logan Wilson at the deadline, they hoped he would bring some stability to their defense, but that didn't happen. Instead, he had just 24 tackles in seven games.

Eberflus deserves some of the blame since he continued to lean on Kenneth Murray, but Wilson still has a contract that offers no protection for him. That makes him one of the biggest cut candidates for the Cowboys this offseason.

Terence Steele, OT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2026 Cap Hit: $18.125 million

Pre-June 1 Cut: $8.75 million savings, $9.375 million dead money

Post-June 1 Cut: $14 million savings, $4.125 million dead money

Dallas has three first-round picks on their starting offensive line, but the veteran of the group is former undrafted free agent Terence Steele. Signed in 2020, Steele worked his way into the lineup quickly, starting 14 games as a rookie.

He exceeded all expectations and was one of the top right tackles in the game during the 2022 season. Unfortunately, a torn ACL and MCL ended that season prematurely. Dallas still decided to extend Steele in the offseason, signing him to a five-year, $86.8 million extension.

Since returning from his injury, Steele hasn't been the same player. He was a liability in pass protection in 2025, and unless he agrees to a pay cut, he could be in trouble.

