CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens' NBA-inspired TD celly may get fined, but they don't care

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens aren't worried about any potential fines for their NBA-inspired touchdown celebration that debuted at training camp.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after getting a first down against the Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after getting a first down against the Chicago Bears / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing in Oxnard, California, and there has been plenty of excitement coming out of River Ridge Playing Fields. On the field, the offense has brought a lot of energy, and the team's speed is on full display.

One dynamic duo on offense, star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, have been bringing the fun to the practice field and entertaining the fans.

The duo has a lot of chemistry, and you would never guess they've only been teammates for a few months, but the vibes are immaculate. In fact, the duo debuted a new NBA-inspired touchdown celebration during Wednesday's practice.

Lamb and Pickens' TD celly includes the three-point finger guns and Ja Morant's grenade celebration. The NFL recently announced a 15-yard penalty for "violent gestures," including Lamb's signature "nose wipe" celebration after a first down. That has led many to believe the Lamb-Pickens celebration could result in fines.

But Lamb isn't concerned. He took to Instagram after practice and shared a post from ESPN, adding the caption, "Keep the fines, we just wanna ball."

He also commented on the celebration when speaking to the media after practice.

Willing to pay up

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lamb is looking forward to breaking the grenade celebration out in a game with Pickens. And while he doesn't believe it should be a fine, he's ready to pay up. He even said he would pay both his and Pickens' fine if it comes to that.

"I can't wait to do it in a game. I'll pay the fine. It shouldn't be a fine," the star wide receiver said.

Let's hope the NFL can let the two wide receivers enjoy their celebration and entertain the crowd. We don't want to see the return of the No Fun League.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI

