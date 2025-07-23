Meet Maddy Unger: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Dallas Cowboys training camp is now in full swing following the team's first practice of training camp on Tuesday afternoon.
As the team approaches the 2025 NFL season, there will be fierce competition and heartbreaking roster cuts.
If anyone can relate to that, it's the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who completed a summer bootcamp and vigorous audition process before finalizing the squad for the 2025 season this month.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series
Maddy Unger was one of the lucky six women to make th esquad as a rookie for the for upcoming season.
The Omaha native will now be a staple on the sideline for 2025, so let's get to know her a little bit more.
University of Nebraska alum
Maddy graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she was a member of the Husker Scarlets Dance Team for all four years, cheering on the Cornhuskers football team.
Now, she will continue bringing the spirit on one of the biggest stages in sports.
Before joining DCC, Maddy got advice from fellow Nebraskans and Cowboys cheerleaders Kelcey Wetterberg and Claire Wolford.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader shares secret behind 'Boot Buddies' tradition
Lifelong dancer
Maddy began dancing at the age of 4 for Fusion Dance Omaha, before joining Millard West at 15, according to a profile in the Omaha World-Herald. Her coach, Laura Pickett, immediately knew she would be a star.
"Honestly, Maddy has had this star quality and undeniable ‘it’ factor since the first time I saw her dance at 14 years old at a youth clinic," she said. "Her movement, her danceability, is very elite. It’s clean, it’s precise, it’s effortless. She genuinely enjoys what she’s doing."
MORE: Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Putting in the work
Before officially auditioning to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Maddy attended the DCC Prep Intensive in March of this year. There, she got an idea of what it would take to suit up as a member of DCC.
"What an amazing + inspiring weekend in Dallas," she wrote about the experience on Instagram.
The hard work paid off.
You can learn more about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season consists of seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'
Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp
PHOTOS: Parker Kilpatrick, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie