Former Cowboys HC weighs in on Jerry Jones' contract negotiation tactics
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones seems to love headlines more than keeping his best players happy.
The biggest headline to start the Cowboys' training camp schedule has been Jones' hesitancy on getting a deal done with star linebacker Micah Parsons.
Everyone around the team is feeling that "Groundhog Day" effect, as last summer, it felt like the same thing when the front office worked on new deals for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott
MORE: Will Brian Schottenheimer be 'overmatched' by Cowboys' high-profile job?
On Thursday, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, and during the interview, Patrick asked Garrett his thoughts on Jones' strategy of contract negotiation tactics.
Garrett, like everyone who has an opinion on this topic, feels it would be in the Cowboys' best interest to get a deal done as quickly as possible.
The market in the NFL grows by the second. At any moment, a player could receive a new deal that dwarfs the one before it.
MORE: Cowboys' offseason addition making immediate impact, even teaching Dak Prescott
Jones, meanwhile, is steadfast in his plan of dragging out every contract negotiation.
Once again, it is a waiting game between the front office and one of their best players. Parsons will get what he wants, but why Jones keeps making his top stars wait for their new deal is starting to get annoying.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
Jake Ferguson steals show at Cowboys' second training camp practice
Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks
CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense