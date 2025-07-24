Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku virtually unblockable, steals show at third camp practice

Dallas Cowboys 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku steals the show in the team's third training camp practice in Oxnard, California, being virtually unblockable.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had their third official practice at training camp in Oxnard, California, on Thursday.

We crowned defensive end Marshawn Kneeland and tight end Jake Ferguson as the show stealers of practice after the first and second sessions of training camp.

So, who shall be dubbed the show stealer after practice number three?

MORE: Donovan Ezeiruaku Dallas Cowboys jersey number officially assigned

It didn't take long to find the man who stole the show on Thursday. Dallas' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, former Boston College standout Donovan Ezeiruaku, put on an absolute show.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former Boston College star has turned heads in his short sample of time during camp. Reports are coming out that the rookie got reps with the first team defense on Thursday.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News shared a clip of the rookie absolutely torching 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton during a rep.

MORE: Donovan Ezeiruaku highlights: Cowboys new EDGE has relentless motor

In the clip above, Ezeiruaku, once again, blows by the Cowboys' left tackle. Either these clips are showing us the future of the defense, or they are showing us the Cowboys could be looking elsewhere for a starting left tackle. Or, it could be both.

Ezeiruaku had a dominant final season with the Golden Eagles. In his senior season, the Cowboys' rookie led the ACC in sacks with 16.5 and led the conference in tackles for a loss with 21. The Cowboys' pass rush, which was already good, has gotten even more diabolical this offseason.

Published
