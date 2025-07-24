Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku virtually unblockable, steals show at third camp practice
The Dallas Cowboys had their third official practice at training camp in Oxnard, California, on Thursday.
We crowned defensive end Marshawn Kneeland and tight end Jake Ferguson as the show stealers of practice after the first and second sessions of training camp.
So, who shall be dubbed the show stealer after practice number three?
MORE: Donovan Ezeiruaku Dallas Cowboys jersey number officially assigned
It didn't take long to find the man who stole the show on Thursday. Dallas' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, former Boston College standout Donovan Ezeiruaku, put on an absolute show.
The former Boston College star has turned heads in his short sample of time during camp. Reports are coming out that the rookie got reps with the first team defense on Thursday.
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News shared a clip of the rookie absolutely torching 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton during a rep.
MORE: Donovan Ezeiruaku highlights: Cowboys new EDGE has relentless motor
In the clip above, Ezeiruaku, once again, blows by the Cowboys' left tackle. Either these clips are showing us the future of the defense, or they are showing us the Cowboys could be looking elsewhere for a starting left tackle. Or, it could be both.
Ezeiruaku had a dominant final season with the Golden Eagles. In his senior season, the Cowboys' rookie led the ACC in sacks with 16.5 and led the conference in tackles for a loss with 21. The Cowboys' pass rush, which was already good, has gotten even more diabolical this offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
Jake Ferguson steals show at Cowboys' second training camp practice
Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks
CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense