Tyler Guyton reveals major lifestyle change as he aims for Year 2 jump
The Dallas Cowboys have been making big investments in the offensive line, including two straight first-round selections in the NFL Draft. This year, the team selected Tyler Booker out of Alabama. Last season, Dallas drafted Oklahoma standout Tyler Guyton.
Guyton had an up-and-down rookie campaign, but he's ready to prove that he's capable of living up to the expectations he came into the NFL with, and he's putting in the work.
This week during OTAs, head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised Guyton for having an impressive offseason. Schottenheimer noted Guyton "has not missed a day" and that he was "one of the first guys back in the building."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message on Cowboys offensive identity
With so much at stake, Guyton has also taken some steps to improve off of the field, including making some big lifestyle changes that start with his diet.
"I changed my diet completely around," Guyton told the media. "You know, fast foods are out. Fried foods are out. I just try to stick to a strict regimen of vegetables and, like, salmon, you know, throughout the week of prep. It's definitely changed a lot, actually."
He added, "Taking care of your body is important."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer keeping energy high at Cowboys OTAs
While changing his diet doesn't automatically translate to on-field success, it's good to see a player taking the extra steps and doing everything they can to stay healthy and in peak shape.
Guyton dealt with a handful of injuries throughout his rookie season, so now that he is going the extra mile to take care of his body, Guyton can put his best foot forward. It's an important year for the former first-rounder, and he's ready to show out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context
DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans
Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs