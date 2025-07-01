Cowboys' Terence Steele lives out every son's dream with special moment
The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying some time off before it is time to head out west and report to training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday, July 21. Until then, players are getting to share moments with their family and loved ones before it's time to hit the road for the season.
One of the players making the most of the summer is offensive tackle Terence Steele, who is the team's starting right tackle.
Steele went viral this week when his real estate agent, Colin Yang, took to social media to share that the big man has closed on a property.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
it wasn't a home for himself, however, it was a home that Steele purchased as a gift for his mother.
"Congratulations to my brother [Terence Steeler] for living out every son's goal -- getting their Mom a house," Yang wrote on Instagram. "Proud of you!"
You love to see it.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star has ‘great talk’ with fan favorite free agent CB
Now, Mama Steele can be nice and cozy in her new digs when her son and the Cowboys kickoff the 2025 season on the raod against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4.
Steele has started in all 17 games the past two seasons and has 74 starts in 79 appearances throughout his career. This season, he will once again anchor the right side of the Cowboys' offensive line that will aim to keep Dak Prescott healthy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries drops official trailer
Dallas Cowboys hit with extreme disrespect in NFL playoff odds
Cowboys fans will pull hair out over one projected roster decision
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc