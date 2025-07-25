Cowboys Country

Cowboys total win projection for 2025 NFL season steadily rising

If the Dallas Cowboys want to get respect, they're going to have to earn it.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
The Dallas Cowboys had a season to forget in 2024. Injuries and uncertainty surrounding former head coach Mike McCarthy led to a 7-10 record and a coaching change in the offseason.

Brian Schottenheimer takes over, and while he has a healthy roster, the oddsmakers at DraftKings don't seem to think he will lead them to much more success.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon compiled the projected win total for all 32 teams, and the Cowboys are at 8.5. While they're favored to go over that, it's still a rather low projection. Gagnon, who says some of the criticism Dallas receives is warranted, seems to believe they have a chance to surpass the win total based on Dak Prescott's history in odd years.

"Prescott, too, has taken plenty of heat, but the team has now given him another quality target in George Pickens. And for what it’s worth, he seems to light it up every other season," Gagnon wrote.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 reacts during a practice drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 reacts during a practice drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility

"In odd-numbered years since 2019, Prescott has missed just one game while throwing 103 touchdown passes to 30 interceptions for a 103.3 passer rating. Don’t forget that he was MVP runner-up in 2023." 

The win total projection for 8.5 wins checks in with +120 odds.

That means a $100 wager on the over would net you $120, whil you would need to wager $120 for a $100 profit.

If Prescott stays healthy, it's hard to see the Cowboys falling under the eight-win total. They not only went 12-5 in three consecutive seasons prior to 2024, but Prescott has never led them to a losing record when he's played a full year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.

Published
