3 Dallas Cowboys players earn Second-Team All-Pro honors

This season didn't go as planned for the Dallas Cowboys. It was their first year under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and while they showed promise in some areas, the Cowboys finished 7-9-1 and out of the NFL playoffs.

That doesn't mean there weren't some excellent individual performances. Dallas saw career-years from wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams. Quarterback Dak Prescott also put up elite numbers at quarterback, and would have been in the MVP conversation had the Cowboys made the playoffs.

As good as the Cowboys stars were, none made the First-Team All-Pro. They did, however, have three players named to the Second-Team. Those players were Pickens, kicker Brandon Aubrey, and kick returner KaVontae Turpin.

Second-team All-Pro:



WR: George Pickens

K: Brandon Aubrey

KR: KaVontae Turpin — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2026

George Pickens exploded in 2025

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens set career highs in receptions (93), yardage (1,429), and touchdowns (9). He now enters free agency, and the Cowboys would love to bring him back for another season, and likely more.

Pickens lined up across from CeeDee Lamb gives Prescott two elite weapons. They were even able to stay effective when Lamb missed time with a high ankle sprain thanks to the presence of Pickens.

Brandon Aubrey set to break the bank this offseason

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brandon Aubrey had another great season for Dallas, connecting on 36-of-42 kicks. His longest kick of the season was from 64 yards, which sent the Cowboys into overtime in Week 2. He then hit a 46-yarder to win that game against the New York Giants.

Aubrey gives Dallas a chance to score as long as they're near midfield, which is why he's set to earn a big extension. Aubrey enters the offseason as a restricted free agent and is positioned to ask for more than any kicker has ever made.

KaVontae Turpin was consistent, but not explosive in 2025

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin runs after a catch as New York Giants cornerback Art Green dives to tackle. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

You know a player is good when they rack up a league-leading 1,814 yards on kick returns and you can say they weren't as impactful as the previous season.

Turpin had an unreal 69 returns (thanks to the Dallas defense giving up points at an alarming rate), but didn't record a touchdown. He also had just 55 yards on 10 punt returns; again, the defensive struggles were to blame for the unusual number here.

The lack of touchdowns was less than ideal, but Turpin consistently racked up yardage on the returns, allowing him to earn this honor.

