3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust
Three practices are in the books for the Dallas Cowboys as they move through their 2025 training camp in Oxnard, California.
With no practices scheduled on Friday, it feels like a good time to look back at the start.
There was plenty of action, and while it's hard to know what to expect when players aren't going full contact, there were still several standouts from their first few sessions.
Let's take a look at three players who were making the most noise during the early practices.
Jonathan Mingo, WR
The Cowboys have taken a lot of heat for sending the Carolina Panthers a fourth-round pick for Jonathan Mingo at the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Mingo was unable to make a mark in eight games with Dallas, catching just five passes for 46 yards.
Mingo was discounted as an option in the receiving game following that performance, but he's beginning to change the narrative. Through three practices, he's been standing out as one of the more consistent receivers on the team, catching everything thrown his way.
Perhaps the full offseason with the team helped, because Mingo looks like a different person.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE
Dallas was surprised to see Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku still on the board at No. 44 in the 2025 NFL draft. Watching him in practice, it's easy to see why they believed he would be off the board long before then.
Ezeiruaku has been called "virtually unblockable" throughout practices. On Thursday, the rookie was on the field with the starters and made it look easy against Tyler Guyton.
Guyton might have struggled as a rookie in 2024, but he's also been playing well in camp, making this move from Ezeiruaku that much more impressive.
Deuce Vaughn, RB
Deuce Vaughn was one of the best stories in the NFL when he was selected by Dallas in 2023. He hasn't lived up to the hype, however, with just 110 yards on 40 rushing attempts through two seasons.
With all the additions to the running back corps, Vaughn finds himself in a precarious spot. So far, he's been responding perfectly.
Vaughn has made at least one highlight play in every practice, including a long touchdown run on Thursday.
If he keeps this up, it will be impossible to keep him off the 53-man roster.
