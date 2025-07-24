Will Brian Schottenheimer be 'overmatched' by Cowboys' high-profile job?
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys made it to Oxnard, California, everyone could tell a major difference with the 2025 version of the team.
The first word that jumps out is energy. There's a different feeling around the team, and a lot of that can be pointed to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer has been given the keys to the most iconic franchise in the NFL.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens' NBA-inspired TD celly may get fined, but they don't care
That's a bold move for anyone, let alone someone who has never been a head coach in the league.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently crafted a list of players and coaches facing the most pressure this upcoming season. Even though it is his first season, Barnwell has Schottenheimer on the list.
"Schottenheimer might turn out to be a great coach. He might also be overmatched by the league's highest-profile job. Jones has been more patient than his reputation suggests, giving his previous two coaches a combined 14 seasons in charge, but they both had higher profiles than Schottenheimer," Barnwell wrote.
MORE: Cowboys rookie pass rusher coached up by Hall of Famer during camp
"Owners are about as faithful as their options and beyond Johnson, this wasn't a great crop of potential offensive coaches on the market. Would Jones be more aggressive than usual if Schottenheimer doesn't impress this season and more exciting options are available next spring. "
Those are some strong words for a coach in his first season. However, Barnwell's comments are more about Jerry Jones than Schottenheimer. If Jones cut ties with Schottenheimer after one season, then it's time for the Cowboys to move on from Jones.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
Jake Ferguson steals show at Cowboys' second training camp practice
Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks
CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense