Will Brian Schottenheimer be 'overmatched' by Cowboys' high-profile job?

The pressure is on for first-year Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Will the rookie head coach be overmatched by the high-profile job?

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

As soon as the Dallas Cowboys made it to Oxnard, California, everyone could tell a major difference with the 2025 version of the team.

The first word that jumps out is energy. There's a different feeling around the team, and a lot of that can be pointed to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer has been given the keys to the most iconic franchise in the NFL.

That's a bold move for anyone, let alone someone who has never been a head coach in the league.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently crafted a list of players and coaches facing the most pressure this upcoming season. Even though it is his first season, Barnwell has Schottenheimer on the list.

"Schottenheimer might turn out to be a great coach. He might also be overmatched by the league's highest-profile job. Jones has been more patient than his reputation suggests, giving his previous two coaches a combined 14 seasons in charge, but they both had higher profiles than Schottenheimer," Barnwell wrote.

"Owners are about as faithful as their options and beyond Johnson, this wasn't a great crop of potential offensive coaches on the market. Would Jones be more aggressive than usual if Schottenheimer doesn't impress this season and more exciting options are available next spring. "

Those are some strong words for a coach in his first season. However, Barnwell's comments are more about Jerry Jones than Schottenheimer. If Jones cut ties with Schottenheimer after one season, then it's time for the Cowboys to move on from Jones.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
