Cowboys urged to sign ball-hawking safety with ties to Matt Eberflus
The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard for training camp on Monday, July 21, and Jerry Jones was front and center, soaking up all the attention.
Now that Jones had his moment in the spotlight, it’s time to start focusing on the players. Dallas has a strong roster heading into the 2025 season, but there are a few areas where they could use help.
Running back and cornerback stand out as the primary concerns, but it wouldn’t hurt to find a safety capable of generating more turnovers. Luckily for Dallas, there’s a solid option in free agency in Julian Blackmon, who has ties to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante called Blackmon one of the top remaining free agents, and said to keep an eye on the Cowboys as a landing spot.
”Julian Blackmon turns just 27 years old in August, so he still has plenty left in the tank. He’s a versatile defensive back who can cover as a deep safety and defend in the box at a pretty high level. He has seven interceptions between his last two seasons with the Colts,” Infante wrote.
“The aforementioned Eagles, Chiefs and Panthers could look at Blackmon on a one-year rental and see if he’s capable of becoming a long-term answer for them at safety. Keep an eye on Dallas as a landing spot, as former Colts DC Matt Eberflus is now the defensive coordinator there.”
Safety might not feel like a pressing need, but Blackmon would be an upgrade for Dallas. He’s coming off his second consecutive season with more than 80 tackles and had three interceptions.
Throw in the fact that he spent his first two years in the league with Eberflus and it makes plenty of sense.
