Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
Dallas Cowboys Nation, the time is finally here. Players and team personnel will be arriving in Oxnard, California, on Sunday, July 20, as the team prepares to get training camp underway.
We are one step closer to the start of the 2025-26 NFL season.
Throughout the next month and a half, fans will have plenty of opportunities to get an up close look at the team as it works towards building chemistry and building a roster that can help the team bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign.
From open practices, Fan Night, and the always entertaining Opening Ceremony to the brutal roster deadlines, it's going to be an eventful time out west.
When can you check out the practices and get a glimpse of your favorite players before the season begins?
A full look at the 2025 Cowboys training camp schedule and key dates for the team's stay in Oxnard can be seen below (all times Pacific Time).
Dallas Cowboys training camp practice schedule & key dates
July
- July 20: Team arrival in Oxnard
- July 22: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 23: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 24: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 25: Oxnard Fan Night hosted by Visit Oxnard (4-6 p.m.)
- July 26: Opening Day Ceremony (doors open 9:15 a.m.) + Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 27: Open practice (First padded, 11:45 a.m.)
- July 28: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 30: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 31: Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA + practice (11:45 a.m.)
August
- August 2: Open practice (10 a.m.)
- August 4: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 5: Joint open practice with Rams (2 p.m.)
- August 7: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 8: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 9: Preseason - Cowboys visit Rams (7 p.m. CT)
- August 12: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 13: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 14: Break camp, team departs for Dallas
- August 16: Preseason - Cowboys host Ravens (7 p.m. CT)
- August 22: Preseason - Cowboys host Falcons (8 p.m. CT)
- August 26: Deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players
- August 27: Deadline for waiver claims on released players
- August 27: Clubs can begin forming practice squad
