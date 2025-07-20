Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
Brian Schottenheimer will begin his first training camp as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys this week.
He wasn't a popular choice when hired, but Schottenheimer won fans over with his staff hires and the energy he brought to OTAs. Now, we get to see him ramp up the competition as players fight for their spot on the 53-man roster.
Dallas has plenty of talent, which means there will be some tough decisions when letting players go. That said, let's see how the roster could look when they get ready to play the Eagles in Week 1.
Quarterback (2):
- Dak Prescott
- Joe Milton III
Running Back (4):
- Javonte Williams
- Jaydon Blue
- Deuce Vaughn
- Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver (6):
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Jalen Tolbert
- KaVontae Turpin
- Jonathan Mingo
- Ryan Flournoy
Tight End (3):
- Jake Ferguson
- Luke Schoonmaker
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
Offensive Line (9):
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Asim Richards
- Brock Hoffman
- Ajani Cornelius
- Rob Jones
Offensive Summary
Offensively, there aren't a lot of surprises. Dallas goes with just two quarterbacks, but likely gets Will Grier back on the practice squad. They could also bring Miles Sanders or rookie Phil Mafah back via the squad as well.
Wide receiver is the toughest spot. Traeshon Holden might deserve a spot, but the Cowboys will keep Jonathan Mingo as they attempt to justify their trade last year.
Defensive Line (10):
- Micah Parsons
- Osa Odighizuwa
- Mazi Smith
- Dante Fowler Jr.
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Marshawn Kneeland
- Sam Williams
- Solomon Thomas
- Jay Toia
- Payton Turner
Linebacker (5):
- Kenneth Murray
- Marist Liufau
- Jack Sanborn
- Shemar James
- Damone Clark
DeMarvion Overshown (IR)
Cornerback (6):
- DaRon Bland
- Kaiir Elam
- Caelen Carson
- Andrew Booth
- Josh Butler
- C.J. Goodwin
Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr. (PUP)
Safety (5):
- Malik Hooker
- Juanyeh Thomas
- Israel Mukuamu
- Markquese Bell
- Alijah Clark
Defensive Summary
The toughest call on defense is at safety. Dallas moves on from Donovan Wilson with Juanyeh Thomas earning a starting spot and UDFA Alijah Clark taking the final spot. At cornerback, they go with six, although C.J. Goodwin is a special teams ace and won't be seen on base defense.
Linebacker could change if Justin Barron continues to shine, but for now, he's on the outside looking in. The defensive line doesn't have much drama, but don't be surprised if Perrion Winfrey makes it tough for them to move on.
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey (K)
- Bryan Anger (P)
- Trent Sieg (LS)
