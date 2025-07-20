Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp

Who will make it to the initial Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster?

Randy Gurzi

The Dallas Cowboys go through drills at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas
The Dallas Cowboys go through drills at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brian Schottenheimer will begin his first training camp as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys this week.

He wasn't a popular choice when hired, but Schottenheimer won fans over with his staff hires and the energy he brought to OTAs. Now, we get to see him ramp up the competition as players fight for their spot on the 53-man roster.

MORE: Cowboys veteran RB named fantasy football sleeper for 2025 season

Dallas has plenty of talent, which means there will be some tough decisions when letting players go. That said, let's see how the roster could look when they get ready to play the Eagles in Week 1.

Quarterback (2):

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts during a practice drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts during a practice drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • Dak Prescott
  • Joe Milton III

Running Back (4):

  • Javonte Williams
  • Jaydon Blue
  • Deuce Vaughn
  • Hunter Luepke

Wide Receiver (6):

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • Jalen Tolbert
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Jonathan Mingo
  • Ryan Flournoy

Tight End (3):

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
  • Jake Ferguson
  • Luke Schoonmaker
  • Brevyn Spann-Ford

Offensive Line (9):

  • Tyler Guyton
  • Tyler Smith
  • Cooper Beebe
  • Tyler Booker
  • Terence Steele
  • Asim Richards
  • Brock Hoffman
  • Ajani Cornelius
  • Rob Jones

Offensive Summary

Offensively, there aren't a lot of surprises. Dallas goes with just two quarterbacks, but likely gets Will Grier back on the practice squad. They could also bring Miles Sanders or rookie Phil Mafah back via the squad as well.

MORE: 4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp

Wide receiver is the toughest spot. Traeshon Holden might deserve a spot, but the Cowboys will keep Jonathan Mingo as they attempt to justify their trade last year.

Defensive Line (10):

Dallas Cowboys DT Solomon Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys DT Solomon Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • Micah Parsons
  • Osa Odighizuwa
  • Mazi Smith
  • Dante Fowler Jr.
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku
  • Marshawn Kneeland
  • Sam Williams
  • Solomon Thomas
  • Jay Toia
  • Payton Turner

Linebacker (5):

  • Kenneth Murray
  • Marist Liufau
  • Jack Sanborn
  • Shemar James
  • Damone Clark

DeMarvion Overshown (IR)

Cornerback (6):

Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • DaRon Bland
  • Kaiir Elam
  • Caelen Carson
  • Andrew Booth
  • Josh Butler
  • C.J. Goodwin

Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr. (PUP)

Safety (5):

  • Malik Hooker
  • Juanyeh Thomas
  • Israel Mukuamu
  • Markquese Bell
  • Alijah Clark

Defensive Summary

The toughest call on defense is at safety. Dallas moves on from Donovan Wilson with Juanyeh Thomas earning a starting spot and UDFA Alijah Clark taking the final spot. At cornerback, they go with six, although C.J. Goodwin is a special teams ace and won't be seen on base defense.

Linebacker could change if Justin Barron continues to shine, but for now, he's on the outside looking in. The defensive line doesn't have much drama, but don't be surprised if Perrion Winfrey makes it tough for them to move on.

Specialists (3):

  • Brandon Aubrey (K)
  • Bryan Anger (P)
  • Trent Sieg (LS)

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp

Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys veteran RB named fantasy football sleeper for 2025 season

DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors

PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News