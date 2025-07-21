Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
The Dallas Cowboys brass met with members of the media on Monday afternoon to officially kick off training camp in Oxnard, California, with the annual State of the Union press conference.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was joined by EVP Stephen Jones and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer on stage as they fielded questions from the media.
After addressing Micah Parsons' contract situation and slashing Trevon Diggs' salary, Jones was asked a rather interesting question.
MORE: Jerry Jones throws shade at Trevon Diggs after Cowboys slashed salary
Jones, who has faced a lot of criticism from Cowboys Nation for his construction of the roster and the annual contract drama, was asked whether he has ever considered stepping down as the team's general manager. He then made a shocking admission.
You would expect Jones to go off on a tangent about how it's his team and he once took a gamble by acquiring the franchise when people were telling him it was a bad idea, but instead, he had a rare moment of honesty.
"Yes, momentary," Jones revealed. "Small fractions of seconds."
MORE: Jerry Jones dampens hope for quick contract resolution with Micah Parsons
And momentarily, Cowboys fans were excited.
There is no denying Jerry Jones is a good owner. But, Jerry Jones would be a great owner if he would fire Jerry Jones the general manager.
Things were better this offseason with the team actually making big moves and signing outside free agents, so perhaps the slow transition to a Stephen Jones takeover is in the works.
Let's just hope that whatever is going on behind the scenes works out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie