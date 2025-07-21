Jerry Jones throws shade at Trevon Diggs after Cowboys slashed salary
Dallas Cowboys training camp is underway in Oxnard, California, and Jerry Jones joined head coach Brian Schottenheimer and EVP Stephen Jones on stage for the annual State of the Union press conference to kick off camp.
During the press conference, Jones was asked about the team's decision to slash All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs' salary by $500,000.
Diggs took the half-a-million dollar hit because of a workout clause, after not working with the team during the offseason program as he recovers from a second straight season-ending knee injury.
When Jones was asked about the decision, he threw some shade at the cornerback for not being with the team. "We expect a player that's paid like Trevon to be here all the time," Jones said, "...to be leading."
Diggs is expected to miss the start of the 2025 NFL campaign for the Cowboys, but he has been making progress in his rehab and has shared several positive updates throughout the offseason.
Last season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury throughout the year. Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
If the Cowboys' newest additions in the defensive backfield like Kaiir Elam and Shavon Revel can impress during camp, along with last year's draft pick Caelen Carson, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys weigh moving on from the veteran.
