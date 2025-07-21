Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Jerry Jones always has the most unexpected way of justifying his decisions. The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager has spent much of the past two offseasons attempting to explain away his hesitation to pay his best players.
In 2024, it was quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who had to wait until the end of camp to get their deals done. This year, it’s EDGE Micah Parsons who is being forced to wait.
Even without a long-term deal in place, Parsons arrived at camp this week and was praised by Jones for his leadership.
MORE: Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Jones then tried to explain his reason for waiting on a deal and made one of the wildest statements possible.
Jones claimed that signing Parsons doesn’t guarantee they will see him on the field, pointing to his missed time in 2024.
MORE: Jerry Jones has alarming comment on Micah Parsons contract negotiations
"Just because we sign him doesn't mean we are going to have him. He missed 6 games last year." — Jones on Parsons
He wasn’t done there either.
MORE: Jerry Jones not worried about facing music for Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Jones then brought up Dak Prescott, saying he missed two-thirds of the year after they made him the richest player in football.
Of course, both of these comments aren’t completely factual. Parsons missed four games and not six, whereas Prescott missed roughly half the season — played in eight games and missed nine. Still, the point remains the same that Jones doesn’t want to pay players and have them miss time.
MORE: Jerry Jones throws shade at Trevon Diggs after Cowboys slashed salary
These comments will likely be shrugged off as “Jerry being Jerry,” but at some point, he’s got to stop pointing the finger before he says something that can’t be ignored.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie