What Jerry Jones wants from Micah Parsons amid potential training camp 'hold in'
The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off training camp on Monday, July 21, and Jerry Jones was already in midseason form. The Cowboys owner had everyone scratching their heads with some wild comments about his star players.
There were moments where it appeared Jones was taking shots at Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott's past injuries, while also making it clear that he was not happy with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.
In typical Jones fashion, he showed no urgency to get a deal done with Parsons and seemed to indicate nothing was immediate.
Jones did, however, share what he wants to see from Parsons during a potential training camp "hold in," and it comes down to one thing. Jones wants to see Parsons taking the next step in his leadership role with the team.
"I want him popping those young guys on the butt, and rah-rahing and moving around out there, and showing good body language and just involved because he can be, and he is a leader," Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com.
"And those guys, he's going to have to count on them to get to the Super Bowl."
Parsons has done everything the right way during the team's offseason program. He showed up to the first voluntary workout in Frisco, was in attendance for OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and even participated in some on-field drills.
As for the "rah-rahing," Parsons has done that, too. Whether he participates in on-field drills in training camp before signing a contract extension remains to be seen, but you can guarantee he will be out there on the sideline hyping up his teammates in the meantime.
Parsons has been acting in good faith. It's time for Jerry Jones to do the same.
