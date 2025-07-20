4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp
The Dallas Cowboys will be in Oxnard this week to begin their 2025 training camp.
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made his goal clear — he wants to build a consistent winner and become the "greatest culture in professional sports." This isn't something that can be done quickly, which is why his entire focus will be on getting better every day.
This starts with training camp, and while most of the attention will be on the contract negotiation between Micah Parsons and the front office, these four storylines will mean just as much to their success — or lack thereof — in 2025.
Battle on the Cowboys O-Line
The starting five are set with Tyler Booker replacing Zack Martin this season. That doesn't mean that there won't be some important battles on the O-line.
Dallas suddenly has a lot of depth, especially along the interior. Rob Jones, Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass, and Saahdiq Charles will fight for their spot. There will also be questions at tackle with Asim Richards, Matt Waletzko, Hakeem Adeniji, and Ajani Cornelius battling for the two backup spots.
Can Mazi Smith make it work?
Entering his third season in the league, Mazi Smith is still trying to find his place. He seemed to be coming around as the 2024 campaign went along, but he's on his third defensive coordinator in as many years.
Even with that being the case, he needs to prove he has a role under Matt Eberflus. That becomes more difficult for him if rookie Jay Toia plays well during camp.
Comfort at cornerback
With Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel Jr. recovering from knee surgery, the Cowboys are thin at cornerback. They're currently leaning on DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam, but if they have to move Bland into the slot, things become tricky.
Ideally, someone such as Juanyeh Thomas or Israel Mukuamu could move from the safety position, allowing Bland to stay on the outside. If not, the idea of starting Elam and Caelen Carson on the outside might be enough to get them looking for veteran help.
Which RBs can the Cowboys trust?
Arguably, the most important thing for the Cowboys this year will be finding a running back they can trust. Even when Dak Prescott was healthy last season, their offense struggled due to the lack of a consistent ground attack.
That has to change in 2025, but they still don't know exactly what their backfield will look like. Javonte Williams is the favorite to be their lead back, but Jaydon Blue is the most explosive. There's also Deuce Vaughn, who has experience working with offensive line coach Conor Riley.
Miles Sanders and seventh-round pick Phil Mafah are dark horses, but there's not enough talent to count them out. Throw that all together and it should be an interesting storyline to follow.
