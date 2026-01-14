Jerry Jones makes unbelievable claim about Cowboys decision to fire Matt Eberflus

Even when he does the right thing, Jerry Jones can’t help but say something that leads to criticism. That was the case once he opened up about the decision to fire Matt Eberflus after one season as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones has been criticized in the past for dragging his feet on coaching decisions and for failing to conduct a proper search when looking for candidates. This year, that seemed to change as he moved on from Eberflus quickly, and has cast a wide net in the search for his replacement.

MORE: Ravens owner takes playful jab at Jerry Jones' Cowboys Super Bowl drought

Jones couldn’t help himself, however, as he had to make a comment that no other owner or general manager would make. Jones spoke on the move during the latest episode of Hard Knocks and claimed firing Eberflus was one of the hardest decisions he’s had to make.

“Our 2025 season was a roller coaster. We were inconsistent on defense. The Eberflus decision of not going forward with him was one of the hardest that I’ve been involved in in my time with the Dallas Cowboys.”

#Cowboys Jerry Jones on letting Matt Eberflus go after one season:



“…The [Matt] Eberflus decision of not going forward with him was one of the hardest that I’ve been involved in in my time with the Dallas Cowboys.”



(🎥: HBO Max/NFL Films) https://t.co/6kNKny0Y0s pic.twitter.com/SO6LkhavWJ — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) January 14, 2026

It’s a bit alarming to hear Jones say that it was tough to move on from a defensive coordinator who just allowed 30 points per game. The same defensive coordinator who forced his cornerbacks to play in a scheme they were uncomfortable in. The same defensive coordinator who had to be moved to the booth late in the season to see if a desperation move could help him get things figured out.

Brian Schottenheimer’s comments were far more impressive than Jones’ take

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jones might have been referring to his admiration for Eberflus the person, but that’s not how his comment will be perceived.

That is how head coach Brian Schottenheimer came across, however, as he had a far better statement. Schottenheimer praised Eberflus as a man, but admitted it simply didn’t work.

“Incredible human being. Love the man, but at the end of the day the football wasn’t right.”

Jones should take notes from Schottenheimer, because it’s far easier to respect his take than what the owner said.

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings